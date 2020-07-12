1/1
Jose Francisco "Joe" Gonzalez Jr.
1950 - 2020
"Joe"
Jose Francisco Gonzalez, Jr.
1950-2020
Jose "Joe" Francisco Gonzalez, Jr., 69, was born on July 25, 1950 in Harlingen, Texas and was reunited with his Lord and Savior and son Joe, III on July 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas.  Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.  Joe was a man of deep faith that knew the importance of family, especially with his loving wife Alma always by his side. He was a very successful restaurateur, owning El Jardin and Mamacita's Restaurants.  He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, serving in Germany.  Joe was a vintage car enthusiast and an avid Houston sports fan; he loved going out of town to every Superbowl.  Joe had a zest for life and enjoyed traveling with family and friends.  He enjoyed bringing in the New Year in Las Vegas.  He was blessed to travel the world, making memories with his family and friends.  Joe understood business and the importance of being a good steward to his community and political leaders.  The Gonzalez family attended the past five presidential inaugurations and balls.  Joe was an icon of Houston's East End and will be dearly missed by all.  Joe was preceded in death by his father, Jose G. Gonzalez, Sr.; his mother, Tomasa S. Gonzalez; and his son, Jose Francisco "Joe" Gonzalez, III. Joe leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 44 years, Alma R. Gonzalez; his son, Christian Jay Gonzalez; his daughters, Gina V. Kuper & husband Jonathan and Diane Gjerstad & husband Helge; his brothers, Arthur Gonzalez and Danny Gonzalez; his sisters, Laura Murillo, Guadalupe Ruiz, Yolanda Alanis, Gracie Blancas, and Nelda Sanchez; his sister in laws, Irma Peña and Esperanza Salazar; his grandchildren, Briauna Marie Gonzalez, Jose Francisco "JoJo" Gonzalez IV, Jackson Kuper, and Logan Sebastian Gonzalez; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. He will be dearly missed by all those who were touched by his beautiful soul.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 11, 2020
Alma, cuanto lo siento!!! Que diosito te auyde en este momento tan deficil, que te de mucha fuerza para seguir tu vida. Quisiera poder darre un fuerte abrazo ha ti y tu familia. Ludy ortiz
Ludy ortiz
Acquaintance
July 11, 2020
Michael Newby
July 11, 2020
We employ Joe's brother,Danny up in New York. Although I never met Joe, I feel as though I knew him. Danny often spoke about his brother in loving and proud ways. All of us at Superior Uniform Services extend our condolences to the Gonzalez family.
Michael A. Neeby
Coworker
