Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-1167
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
Rosary
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
1943 - 2019
Jose Hernandez Obituary
Jose Salvador Hernandez
1943-2019
Jose Salvador Hernandez born August 27, 1943 in Houston Texas to Guadalupe and Leandro Hernandez,
Was called away November 26, 2019 to be with his Lord and Savior. He was a pillar of the community and had many interests. Jose was active in politics, real estate, insurance and family. One of his passions was dancing, he started this as a regular dancer on the Larry Kane Show every Saturday on Channel 13. He was a member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. The City of Houston honored him with a Certificate of appreciation for his service to the community as a member of the Reinvestment Zone Number Five and Memorial Heights Redevelopment Authority.
Jose had a heart of gold always trying to help friends and family. He was a wonderful husband and father. He was proceeded by his wife Gloria Ann and is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Catrina and David Grueneberg, Maria Elena and Jesse Rodriguez, and son Esteban Hernandez. Grandchildren: Joshua Howerton, Christina and spouse Luis Bonilla, Teresa Hernandez, Jessica Rodriguez, Matthew Rodriguez and great grandson Jacob Bonilla.
Jose will be missed deeply.
Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2-8 pm and a Rosary at 6 pm at Felix H. Morales, 2901 Canal St., Houston, TX 77003
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2019
