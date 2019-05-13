Home

Jose J. Nieto Obituary
Jose "Joe" J. Nieto
1938-2019
Joe went home to our Lord on Friday, May 10th. After graduating from Sam Houston High School in 1957, he served in the Marine Corps from 1957-59. Upon his return, he began his 50 year-long career in the banking industry at First City National Bank. He took great pride in his home and spent many happy times with his family. Joe had a servant's heart and was very involved in his community and church, St. Rose of Lima for over 50 years. His childlike faith was admired by all who knew him. He loved to sing and dance, and make people smile. We take solace in knowing that one day we will see his bright smile again in paradise.
Joe is survived by his wife Carmen Nieto of 56 years, three daughters: Debra Ace (husband Michael), Elizabeth Treviño (husband Enrique), and Lisa Nieto; three grandchildren: Evan Ace, Erin Ace, and Liliana Treviño; six siblings and their spouses: Delores Artiaga (husband Pete), Virginia Rios (husband Manuel), Luis Nieto (wife Soila), Richard Nieto (wife Rebecca), Marilyn Treviño (husband Roy) and Carolyn Doud (husband Ronnie). He is preceded in death by his parents Jose A. Nieto and Ramona Lopez Nieto.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 13, 2019
