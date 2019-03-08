Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
1211 Michigan St
South Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Garza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Juan Garza


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose Juan Garza Obituary
Jose Juan Garza
1974-2019
Jose Juan Garza was born December 26, 1974 in Laredo, Texas. He entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2019.
He was a Field Service manager for 20 years and 11 of those years at The Geospace Technologies Corporation company.
He is survived by his wife Vilma V. Garza; daughter Ashley Giselle Garza and son Sebastian Garza ; parents Jose and Blanca Garza; brothers Dagoberto Garza and wife Iris, Luis A. Garza and Miguel A. Garza; nieces and nephews: Brianna Garza, Dagoberto Garza Jr., Daniel Garza, David Garza, Damian Garza; many extended family members and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends from 3pm-9pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 and 12pm-9pm, with a rosary at 7pm, on Sunday March 10, 2019.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10am, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1211 Michigan St, South Houston, TX 77587. Interment to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now