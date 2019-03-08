|
Jose Juan Garza
1974-2019
Jose Juan Garza was born December 26, 1974 in Laredo, Texas. He entered into eternal rest on March 5, 2019.
He was a Field Service manager for 20 years and 11 of those years at The Geospace Technologies Corporation company.
He is survived by his wife Vilma V. Garza; daughter Ashley Giselle Garza and son Sebastian Garza ; parents Jose and Blanca Garza; brothers Dagoberto Garza and wife Iris, Luis A. Garza and Miguel A. Garza; nieces and nephews: Brianna Garza, Dagoberto Garza Jr., Daniel Garza, David Garza, Damian Garza; many extended family members and numerous friends.
The family will receive friends from 3pm-9pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 and 12pm-9pm, with a rosary at 7pm, on Sunday March 10, 2019.
Funeral Mass will begin at 10am, on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1211 Michigan St, South Houston, TX 77587. Interment to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019