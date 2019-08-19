|
|
Jose S. Lopez
1930-2019
Jose Lopez joined our heavenly Father on August 7, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren with 1 more on the way. A funeral Mass will be held on August 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Edward Catholic Church, located at 2601 Spring Stuebner Rd., Spring, Tx 77389. Graveside service will be at 2:30 pm at Woodlawn Cemetery located at 1101 Antoine Dr., Houston, Tx 77055.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019