Jose V. Sanchez

1920-2020

Jose V. Sanchez, 100, passed away to be with our Lord on July 10, 2020 in Cypress, Texas. He was born on June 29, 1920 in New Braunfels, Texas. He was 100 years old.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine in December 2010.

A visitation was held at Woodlawn Cemetery on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 10 am then following was the interment at the Woodlawn Garden of Memories Cemetery.



