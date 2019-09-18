Home

Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Del Pueblo Funeral Home
8222 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Del Pueblo Funeral Home
8222 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX
Jose Soria Jr.


1949 - 2019
Jose Soria Jr. Obituary
Jose Soria Jr.
1949-2019
In Loving Memory
Jose Soria Jr. of Laredo Texas went to see the Lord on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age 70. Jose was born on May 13, 1949 to Hermina G. Soria and Jose Soria. Jose is a Veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps. Jose is survived by his wife Tecoy M. Soria, sons Manuel R. Martin and family, Joe Soria Jr. and wife Melissa Soria, and daughters Nina T. Yzaguirre husband Richard Yzaguirre Sr. and Amanda I. Rodriguez and family, Brothers Felipe Soria and wife Flora, Abran Soria Sr. and Sister Sarah Smallwood. Followed by 13 Grandkids, Gabrielle R. Garza, Jacob J. Soria, Joseph J. Soria, Julianna J. Soria, Azalea R. Castro, Richard Yzaguirre Jr., Andreya N. Yzaguirre, Manuel Martin Jr., Jose M. Martin, Tristan R. Rodriguez, Gracie N. Rodriguez, Zendaya M. Rodriguez, Daniel R. Rodriguez. There will be a memorial service on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Del Pueblo Funeral Home, 8222 Antoine Dr., Houston TX 77088. Viewing from 2-9pm Mass starts at 7pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
