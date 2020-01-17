|
|
Joseph David Belchic
1957-2019
Joseph David Belchic, 62 passed away on December 2, 2019. He was born May 11, 1957 in Fort Worth, Texas.
David started nursery school at St. Francis Episcopal Day School and Church in Houston. He also attended Memorial Jr. High School. The summer before High School, David went to Culver Military Summer camp and graduated as Regimental Commander. He was then scholarshiped his freshman year at Culver Military Academy. For the remainder of high school David went to Westchester Sr. High School and graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1975. He graduated from The University of Texas in 1979 with a BS in Chemical Engineering. While at UT, David was the president of his fraternity, Kappa Alpha and a member of The Texas Cowboys. David received his Masters in Finance from Houston Baptist University.
David was successful in owning and operating his own company, Joseph Energy Inc. from 1987 to the present. He was in the Upstream/Midstream Oil & Gas business.
He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Lowe Belchic, his sister, Layne and two children, Margaret Belchic Johnson and Joseph Peyton Belchic. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Mitchell Belchic, Sr. and his brother Albert Mitchell Belchic Jr.
Relatives, dear friends and colleagues will miss his trademark humor, generosity, warmth and authenticity.
David loved to travel the world and giving to others was part of David's personality with making anonymous donations to many organizations throughout his life.
David was a great friend, son, brother, father and will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Culver Educational Foundation, 1300 Academy Road #153, Culver, Indiana 46511 in tribute to David Belchic or Texas Gulf Coast Chapter of , 5433 Westheimer Road, Suite 300, Houston, Texas 77056 or The Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St,. Houston, Tx 77029 In memory of David Belchic
A celebration of David's life will be held Saturday, February 8th from 2 – 4:30 pm at the Cadillac Bar, 1802 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020