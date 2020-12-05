1/1
Joseph Biondolillo
1973 - 2020
Joseph Bernard
Biondolillo
1973-2020
Joseph was born in Sheldon TX. on Dec. 23, 1973 and went home to be with our Lord and his father Dominic on Nov. 30. He is survived by his mother Sissy & stepfather Erv., loving wife Shawnah & beloved children Ariel & Kyle plus his bonus children, Madison, Noah, Anthony & Joshua. His siblings, Stephanie, Dominic & Bryan. Nephews & Nieces, Dominic III, Cameron, Mia, Charlee, Sean & Addilynn. Grands, Marilyn, Kylie, Melody & Theabelle. Services will begin at 9am today at Fellowship of the Nations Church. Interment will follow in Sterling White Cemetery.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 5, 2020.
