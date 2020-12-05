Joseph Bernard

Biondolillo

1973-2020

Joseph was born in Sheldon TX. on Dec. 23, 1973 and went home to be with our Lord and his father Dominic on Nov. 30. He is survived by his mother Sissy & stepfather Erv., loving wife Shawnah & beloved children Ariel & Kyle plus his bonus children, Madison, Noah, Anthony & Joshua. His siblings, Stephanie, Dominic & Bryan. Nephews & Nieces, Dominic III, Cameron, Mia, Charlee, Sean & Addilynn. Grands, Marilyn, Kylie, Melody & Theabelle. Services will begin at 9am today at Fellowship of the Nations Church. Interment will follow in Sterling White Cemetery.



