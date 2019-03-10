Joseph Anthony "Joey" Campitelli

1984-2019

Joseph Anthony "Joey" Campitelli, 34, of Sugar Land, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 03, 2019. Joey was born on March 28, 1984, to Ralph and Jocelyn Campitelli in Point Pleasant, NJ. He was a 2002 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School in Sugar Land where he was an active member in the school choir and the football team. He attended Wharton County Junior College. He was previously employed in the oil and gas industry, and most recently at Best Buy until his passing.

Joey was a giving person with an open heart and a loving spirit. He was someone who treasured his relationships with others, always made an effort to keep in touch, and could relay stories with such emotion and humor that he could bring everyone's favorite memories to life to be enjoyed time and time again. His personality was as big as his incredible smile and he lit up any room he entered with joy and laughter. Joey had many passions he enjoyed sharing with others especially cooking, singing, electronics, Marvel comics, and following his favorite sport teams, New York Mets and New York Giants.

Joey is survived by his precious son, Jayden Michael Campitelli, who was the light of his life. He is also survived by his parents, Ralph and Jocelyn Campitelli; brothers, Ricky and Robbie Campitelli; sister Jaime Garcia and husband Armando; nephew, Armando Garcia; nieces, Alaina and Julia Garcia; grandfather Ralph J. Campitelli; grandfather Jose C. Remo; his large, loving family including his beloved aunts, uncles, cousins; friends whom he regarded as family; and his fur babies, Zelda and Gizmo.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday March 10, 2019 at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home 13001 Katy Fwy., Houston, TX. 77079 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to be held Monday March 11, 2019 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home.