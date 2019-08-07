Home

Klein Funeral Home - Champions - Klein
16131 Champion Forest Dr.
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Joseph Clark
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Dr. Joseph Clark


1931 - 2019
Dr. Joseph Clark Obituary
Dr. Joseph Clark
1931-2019
Dr. Joseph Clark, 87, passed away on August 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife: Sally Clark, Son: Steve Clark and wife Lisa, granddaughter: Gwyn Clark, sister: Wanda Gentry, niece: Linda Wallace and nephew: Greg Gentry along with numerous other family members and life long friends. The family will receive friends Friday August 9, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 in the chapel of Klein Funeral Home. The Clark family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for the care they extended to the Joseph Clark family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2019
