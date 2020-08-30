1/1
Joseph Davis
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Dempsey Davis
1928-2020
Joseph Dempsey Davis, 91, of Katy, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Katy. He retired from Shell Oil after 33 years of service.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Joseph Methanath. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Calvary Cemetery, in Bryan, with Deacon Mike Beauvais officiating.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home, Grand Parkway Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved