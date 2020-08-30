Joseph Dempsey Davis
1928-2020
Joseph Dempsey Davis, 91, of Katy, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Katy. He retired from Shell Oil after 33 years of service.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Joseph Methanath. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Calvary Cemetery, in Bryan, with Deacon Mike Beauvais officiating.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net