Joseph Dempsey Davis1928-2020Joseph Dempsey Davis, 91, of Katy, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Katy. He retired from Shell Oil after 33 years of service.The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, in Katy, with Rev. Joseph Methanath. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Calvary Cemetery, in Bryan, with Deacon Mike Beauvais officiating.