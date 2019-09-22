|
|
Joseph Dorsey, Jr.
1941-2019
On Tuesday, September 11, 2019, Joseph Clelland Dorsey, Jr. suddenly passed away at the age of 78. Joseph was born on June 22, 1941, in Houston, Texas to Joseph Clelland Dorsey Sr. and Veronica Victoria "Meme" (Kmiec) Dorsey.
He graduated from Spring Branch School in 1959. He retired from Gulf Oil and then began his career with Southwestern Bell as a service representative where he was promoted to manager. At divestiture in 1984 he was a manager at AT&T's phone center store in Orange Texas. Over the years he held numerous other positions with AT&T and finished his career in AT&T's Support Services Department in 2005. Joseph was a very caring, generous and loving husband, stepfather, son, brother, uncle and cousin. He will be dearly missed by all. Joseph's passion was gardening, he loved his plants. He enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends and family, working on the family genealogy and meeting new friends as he never met a stranger.
He is predeceased by his parents, sister Loretta Ann Birdwell, brother Robert George Dorsey, Nephew Richard Brian Prendki, stepson Chris C. Herzog, brother-in-law's Joseph C. Prendki Sr. and R. Knox Pitzer Sr.
Surviving Joseph is husband Eugene C. Herzog, stepdaughter Wendy Renee Horak and husband Brian John Horak, sisters Jeannette Marie Prendki and Eleanor Mary Pitzer, sister-in-law Diana Lynn Dorsey, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their children.
Family will gather to celebrate Joseph's life at a date to be determined.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019