|
|
Joseph Owen Dryer
1937-2019
JOSEPH OWEN DRYER, 82, of Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on December 29, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends who will never forget his larger-than-life influence and lively conversations.
Joe was born on October 18, 1937 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. After graduation from St. Mary's High School in Albuquerque, NM, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and was stationed in California. He later attended the University of New Mexico where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and met the love of his life, Mary Kay Stinson. They married on June 11, 1960 in Tucumcari, NM, and raised three children together. He spent most of his professional career as a mortgage banker, his job taking his family to many cities around the country before moving to Houston in 1977. Joe was known for his love of golf, cooking his famous green chile enchiladas, and hosting Friday night poker.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Albert Dryer and Harriet Marcella Marron, and his sister Frannie Jo Devore. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Kay Stinson Dryer, his children Denise Louise Bradley and her husband Robert, Mona Diane Tilger and her husband Bill, and Joseph Charles Dryer and his wife Debra; by his grandchildren, Garrett Tilger and his wife LaVena, Cole Tilger, Alexandra Nassar, Marron Nassar, Samuel Dryer, and Joseph Dryer; and by his great-grandchildren Lane and Lucy Tilger.
A memorial service will be held at 10 o'clock in the morning on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Church of The Good Shepherd, 801 E. Main St., Tomball, TX 77375
Our family would like to thank Hospice with Grace for compassion and care for our father.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020