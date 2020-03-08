|
Joseph E. Reid
1929-2020
On the 5th of March 2020, Joseph Edmondson Reid went to be with our Lord after 90 years of blessings by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Joe was born on the 18th of March 1929, in Meridian, Mississippi to Charlotte Irene and Benjamin Franklin Reid. He was the second of four children, Doris Jean, Peggy Jane and William Morris Reid.
He grew up in a loving household with moderate means. Joe was inspired by what Oliver Wendell Holmes called, " The vitalizing effects of poverty". Joe's parents made God a priority along with family and education. Joe always made the best of his opportunities, as shown by his work ethic and academic and athletic achievements. The latter of which he was able to parlay into a four year football scholarship at Louisiana State University.
At LSU Joe studied Petroleum Engineering & Geology, graduating 2nd in his engineering class while also having the honor of representing his classmates as both captain of the 1950 Sugar Bowl LSU football team and Student Body President. He also served in ROTC during his 4 years at LSU. After a short stint in the Air Force, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams and he played on the 1951 NFL World Championship Team.
Realizing the NFL was not a long term proposition, Joe went to work for Shell Oil Company in Texas in the spring of 1953. He subsequently attended Harvard Business School after earning the Westinghouse Scholarship and graduated with his Harvard MBA in 1956.
Joe married Bobby Ray on the 6th of September 1955. After graduating from Harvard they moved to Pampa, Texas and he went to work for Cabot Oil and Gas. They started their family of five children there and subsequently moved to Houston in 1967.
His business career included employment as Executive Vice-President of Trunkline Gas Company, President and CEO of Superior Oil Company and President and CEO of Meridian Oil, later being renamed Burlington Resources. He believed in the value of hiring quality people challenging them and giving them the rope to succeed. Joe was a sought after Board member, serving on the Board of Directors of 15 organizations, including Trust Company of the West, Riverway Bank, First City Bank, Western Gas, Cliff's Drilling, Grant PrideCo and Anadarko Petroleum to name a few. He is listed in the Who's Who in America. One of his favorite Directorships was with Energy International.
Joe started a new chapter when he met the love and joy of his life Kim Smith. They were married on the 14th of March 1992, and enjoyed 27 incredible years of love and companionship – along with great times enjoying family, friends and travel. Joe's strong faith in family quickly grew into his new life with Kim as he forged a strong relationship with Kim's parents, sisters and extended family. The Energy International Directorship afforded Joe and Kim to travel extensively throughout the world. Meetings were held at different international locations every quarter and that combined with a storied membership afforded Joe and Kim the opportunity to meet fascinating new people in exclusive places. They enjoyed their second home on Maui for many years which gave them peace and happiness. Joe loved his Houston home and reveled in relaxation, reading novels/WSJ and engaging in many conversations. He enjoyed yard work and the fruits of his labor were reflected in the beauty of his yard and gardens. He also loved trees so much that he gifted many to the golf course at Houston Country Club in honor of numerous family and friends.
He strongly believed in the Christian Resurrection and the power of the Holy Spirit as revealed through Jesus Christ. Joe lived his life as a Christian and was actively involved throughout his life in his church community. He loved teaching Sunday School at Second Baptist Church and served as a Deacon for many years as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees.
He is predeceased by his daughter Lisa Ray Westbrook, parents Charlotte 'Lottie' Reid and Benjamin Franklin Reid, sisters Peggy Jane Gower and Doris Jean Carpenter. Joe is survived by his wife Kim Smith Reid, his four children Joseph Taylor Reid, Taylor Lake Reid and his wife Krissi, Leslie Clare Wilson and David Hillyer Reid. He is survived by his grandchildren Alex Willis and her husband Mike, Danielle Roberts, Ana Haley, Harrison Reid, Max Reid, Jackson Wilson and great granddaughter Rain Roberts. He is also survived by his brother William Morris Reid and his wife Patsy, as well as sisters in law Terri Jean Smith, Susan Leah Kelly and her husband Bob and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of Joe's devoted caregivers, especially Janette Agyapong, Dr. David Baskin and Houston Hospice.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family during a visitation from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 12th of March, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service celebrating Joe's life will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 13th of March, in the Sanctuary at Second Baptist Church, 6400 Woodway Drive in Houston, where Rev. Lee Maxcy is to officiate.
Immediately following the service, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at the Houston Country Club, 1 Potomac Drive in Houston.
Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
For those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030.
Please view Mr. Reid's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020