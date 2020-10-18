Joseph Fellman Seinsheimer III
1940-2020
GALVESTON — Joseph Fellman Seinsheimer III, age 80, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home in Galveston, Texas. He was born on the island, a fourth generation Galvestonian, on July 2, 1940.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Lee and Joseph Fellman Seinsheimer Jr., wife and mother of his children, Sandra Hopewell Seinsheimer; brother, Robert Seinsheimer; aunts and uncles, Edna and William Levin, Anastasia and Fred Gould, and Valerie Gould.
He is survived by his wife Susan Falgout and her daughter, Melissa Suderman; children Jeff Seinsheimer, Matt Seinsheimer and wife Heidi, and Kate Lykes and husband Jim; grandchildren (who affectionately called him Grandpa Joe) Claire Seinsheimer, Payton Lykes, Joe Lykes, Mackie Lykes and Glynis Lykes; sister Seal Grief and husband Ross; sisters-in-law Nancy Seinsheimer and Pam Falgout; brothers-in-law Skip Falgout and wife Melanie, Gregg Falgout and wife Jo Lynn, and Robert Falgout and wife Sandy; and faithful furry companion C.J.
Fellman attended Mercersburg Academy, Tulane University and Texas Tech University. He retired from The American Indemnity Group in 1999 after serving as President and CEO for forty years, following in his father's footsteps in the company founded by his grandfather.
Fellman proudly served on many boards of directors, including Rosenberg Library, The Sealy & Smith Foundation, The Galveston Artillery Club, Galveston County Water Authority Board and Frost Bank, Galveston.
Fellman was a devoted member of Trinity Episcopal Church. He loved his regular escapades to Crested Butte and Las Vegas, Kappa Sigma reunions, Doubles Club travel, Mardi Gras with The Knights of Momus, bridge club and wine club. He also treasured his weekly "food crawl" with friends, using the old adage "same time, same place" which was a trademark of his punctuality and routine.
He will be remembered most as a true, southern gentleman. Fellman's unconditional, trademark kindness, along with his engaging smile, positive attitude and endless graciousness were just a few of the many admirable traits that defined him as a husband, father and friend.
Pallbearers were Jim Lykes, Joe Lykes, Rob Seinsheimer, Todd Fertitta, Brett Falgout, Troy Falgout, and Phillip Cameron. Honorary pallbearers were Mike Doherty, John Kelso, John Eckel, Jere Pederson, James Galbraith, George Sealy, Vic Fertitta, Ross Grief, Harold Duble, Skipper Luke, and Steve Armstrong.
A private family service was held at Trinity Episcopal Church and Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas. A celebration of life will be held after COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy, Galveston, Texas 77550, The Ronald McDonald House, 301 14th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550, or the charity of one's choice
.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the family, friends, including Liz Lawhorn-Cryder, Dr. Xuining Le of MD Anderson, the staff of The University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, Right at Home and Texas Home Health, for their excellent care and compassionate attention to Fellman during his illness.