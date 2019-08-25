|
Joseph Loughery Hawkins, Jr.
1929-2019
Joseph L. Hawkins, Jr., 90, of Houston, loving husband and father, passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born May 1, 1929 in Indianapolis, Indiana. In 1951 he received his BBS degree in Commerce from St. Joseph's College, Rensselaer, Indiana. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to July 1955 when he was Honorably Discharged. He and his family moved from Indianapolis to Houston in 1966 where he opened the Texas office for London Guarantee Insurance Company and have resided there since. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann (Brunson), whom he cherished, and dearly loved and felt blessed by God for being married to an angel for 67 years, his parents Joseph L. and Beatrice Oswald, twin brother James, sister Barbara Feeney, brother and sister-in-law Bob Brunson and Madonna. He is survived by his five children who he loved and was very proud of: Kristie Skinner, Laurie (Nick), Michael, Doug and Stacey (Tom) Poche, sister Mary Ann Perine, sister-in-law Karen, brother Tucker (Mary) and grandchildren Madeline, Emma, Emily and Alden.
A memorial service will be held on August 30, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home, 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, Texas 77401. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019