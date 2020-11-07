Joseph M. Carrion, Sr.1921-2020Joseph M. Carrion, Sr., born in Houston, TX March 28, 1921 went to be with our Lord November 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Lucy. He is survived by his children: Joe and wife Félipa; Edward and wife Misty; David and wife Sandy. Also survived by his grandchildren: Stephen and wife Rosa; Matthew and wife Jessica; Jennifer; Brian and Katherine; Marc and wife Lakyn; Ki; Hannah; Alex; and Sarah. Great grandchildren: Alijah; Anson; Jack; Mary; Blayke; Jaxx ; Jude; Stephanie and Tabitha. Joseph served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of WW II, he also was a founder of the Pan American Golf Association. Visitation will be at Forest Park Lawndale funeral home Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be at Forest Park Lawndale chapel Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in our cemetery.