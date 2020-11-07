1/1
Joseph M. Carrion Sr.
1921 - 2020
Joseph M. Carrion, Sr.
1921-2020
Joseph M. Carrion, Sr., born in Houston, TX March 28, 1921 went to be with our Lord November 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Lucy. He is survived by his children: Joe and wife Félipa; Edward and wife Misty; David and wife Sandy. Also survived by his grandchildren: Stephen and wife Rosa; Matthew and wife Jessica; Jennifer; Brian and Katherine; Marc and wife Lakyn; Ki; Hannah; Alex; and Sarah. Great grandchildren: Alijah; Anson; Jack; Mary; Blayke; Jaxx ; Jude; Stephanie and Tabitha. Joseph served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of WW II, he also was a founder of the Pan American Golf Association. Visitation will be at Forest Park Lawndale funeral home Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral service will be at Forest Park Lawndale chapel Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in our cemetery.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
NOV
8
Rosary
07:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time.Matthew 5:4
L L
November 4, 2020

My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
