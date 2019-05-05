Joseph Patrick

McCormack

1945-2019

Joseph Patrick McCormack, 73 years originally from Queens, New York moved to Dallas in 1980 and then to Houston in 2010. He was a businessman in Dallas where his three children were born. Michael, 35, is a graduating surgical resident at Methodist Hospital. Maria, 33, is a social worker in Sweden and Sean Patrick is a Sales Manager also in Sweden.

He also leaves behind his brother and sister-in-law, John and Maryanne McCormack. His nephews, Johnny and Danny and a niece, Meagan.

For the past 11.5 years, Joe has been battling prostate cancer and has been in treatment at both Methodist and MD Anderson Hospital. He fought a very brave fight and we were blessed to have him around much longer than the doctors predicted. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by his family.

We will all miss his philosophical talks and his broad smile. Joe never met a stranger and made everyone feel as if they were his best friend. There will be a Mass at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Thursday, May 9 at 12:30 PM. Immediately following the Mass, there will be a reception at Ciro's Italian Grill for those wishing to pay respects.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Missionary of Charity, 9 Sidney Street, Houston, Texas 77003.