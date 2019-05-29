Home

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph McNair Obituary
Joseph Michael McNair
1943-2019
Joseph Michael McNair (Mike) passed away unexpectedly on February 6, 2019. Mike was born in Freeport, Texas on October 18, 1943, to parents Neal and Mary Ruth McNair. He is preceded in death by his parents Neal and Mary Ruth, and his nephew Darrell Wayne Ivey. He is survived by his sister Pamela Ivey (Pam) and husband, Don, his nephew Stephen Ivey, his sister Julia Cardner (Julie) and husband Dick, nephew Brian Cardner and wife Elizabeth, their children Julianna and Paige, niece Jennifer Nichols and her husband Mike.
Mike graduated from Brazosport High School in Freeport, Texas. He was in the marching band while working part-time at the Lake Drug in Lake Jackson, Texas. He went on to attend the University of Houston graduating with a degree in architecture.
Mike worked over the years at several architecture firms, Frank Giese, Gene Gladys, Dresser Industries, Dansby and Miller, and Randall Porterfield.
Mike loved family get-togethers, movies, traveling, and his beloved cats. He was a very selfless person always putting others first. He will be missed and loved.
A private memorial service was held, May 10, 2019, at the Memorial Oaks Cemetery Botanical Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 29, 2019
