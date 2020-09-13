1/
Joseph Messina
1930 - 2020
Joseph F. Messina
1930-2020
Joseph F. Messina, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, the 8th of September 2020, in Houston.
A more complete and detailed notice is to be published in the coming weeks.
A memorial mass is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 9th of October, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell Street in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at the church.
Please visit Mr. Messina's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
