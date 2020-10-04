Joseph Frank Messina
1930-2020
Joseph Frank Messina of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, the 8th of September 2020, at the age of 89. After two years of grieving his wife, he died peacefully on her birthday as he reunited with his beloved Marianna. They are now together shining in the light of our Lord.
Joe was born in Hearne, Texas on the 26th of December 1930, to his father Frank Joseph Messina and mother Callie Cunzalo Messina. He grew up in Houston and attended St. Joseph Catholic School and was a proud 1951 graduate of St. Thomas High School where he was a football star.
In 1952, he married the love of his life Marianna Alfano. After their honeymoon, he served in the Army as a medic and was stationed in Austria. At the end of the Korean War, he returned to Houston where he studied at the University of Houston. He established Controlled Air in 1958, an air conditioning business that is now owned by his son Ronnie Messina. He and Marianna had four children, to whom he devoted his life.
In his earlier life, Joe had a passion for antique cars. The family enjoyed touring Texas in their 1927 Packard he restored with his father-in-law. He was president of the Antique Automobile Car Association in 1967.
Joe expressed his love of Italian heritage and culture throughout his lifetime. He was an active member of the Sacred Heart Society for over fifty years. He was a member of the first Board of Directors of the Italian Cultural and Community Center since its founding in 1980, where he remained active until his death. You could find Joe as the head pasta chef at the monthly mass and he and his family staffed the gate at the annual Italian Festival for over thirty years. Joe was the face of the Christopher Columbus statue that was located in Bell Park in the Museum District until recently.
Joe's favorite place was sitting on the porch at his bay house in Omega Bay. He would never pass up an opportunity to go fishing. Up until his death, he was still fishing in Galveston Bay with his family.
His love for life, family, faith and devotion will never be forgotten. He was one of a kind and will live forever in our hearts.
Joe is predeceased by his loving wife, Marianna Messina and his parents Frank and Callie Messina. He is survived by their children Frank (Trish), Greg (Diane), Ronnie (Sheila) and Mary Kay Cimo (Philip); and their eight grandchildren Abby, Katie, Meagan, Annie, Joey, Sam, Sofia, and Cecilia; and younger brother Leon (Rosalie) Messina of Alabama.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 8th of October, at Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The memorial mass will be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 9th of October, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 6622 Haskell Street in Houston, where Rev. Thomas F. Rafferty is to serve as celebrant. Guests choosing to not attend the service in person can view the service via a livestream. The link may be found on Mr. Messina's webpage at GeoHLewis.com
and clicking "Join Livestream"
A celebration of life will be held at a later date, because of the Covid 19 restrictions.
He will be buried next to his wife at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward the Italian Cultural and Community Center, 1101 Milford, Houston, TX 77005 or St. Thomas High School, 4500 Memorial Dr., Houston TX 77007.
