|
|
Joseph Millet III
1976-2019
Joseph Millet III, age 43, entered into eternal life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence in Houston, Texas. He was born on August 17, 1976 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Joseph's life will be celebrated on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 5:00 PM with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home.
While floral tributes are being accepted, memorial donations in honor of Joseph Millet III, may be made to ASPCA- aspca.org/donate, select the "Memorial and Honor Gifts" option or mail to: ASPCA Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20077-7127 or to the National Cancer Institute- cancer.gov or mail check or money order payable to "The National Cancer Institute" and a letter indicating that the donation is to be used for NCI Research to: Director, National Cancer Institute, Building 31, Room 11A-16, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, Maryland 20892. For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.woodlawnfh.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019