Dr. Joseph E. Orlando
1943-2019
Dr. Joseph Edward Orlando, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2019. Dr. Orlando was born January 5, 1943 in Houston, Texas. Dr. Orlando is survived by his mother, Eula DuBroff; wife of 50 years, Hope Orlando; and son, Jason Orlando; sister Debbie Pape; sister, Connie DuBroff; sister Carol Price; and sisters-in-law Janet Joyce, Bobi Hubbard, and Angie Orlando. Dr. Orlando was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Orlando; brothers, Gerald Orlando, Tommy Orlando, and Larry Orlando. Dr. Orlando also had numerous nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.
A private graveside service was held on May 25, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery. A celebration of life ceremony will occur Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM, KHSPVA, 790 Austin St., Houston, Texas 77002.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/joseph-orlando-8719240. In lieu of flowers, please make checks payable to: HSPVA Friends. The Memo line should read "Orlando Fund". All checks should be mailed to HSPVA Friends, PO Box 52910, Houston, Texas 77002, or visit http://hspvafriends.org/joeorlando/ . For more information about the website, please contact [email protected]
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019