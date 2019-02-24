Home

Joseph Perino


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Joseph Henry Perino
1931-2019
On February 17th, 2019, Joe Perino passed away in Mckinney TX. Joe was most prominently known as the Fire Chief of Houston from 1976-1978.
Chief Perino was born in 1931 in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from Holy Cross and attended university at Saint Edwards, Austin, and U of Houston. Joe joined the Air Force and was Honorably Discharged in 1954.
He married Sadie Mancuso Perino in 1951 and they remained very happily married until her death in 2013. Their only child Susan was born in 1955 and survives him. In 1955 Joe joined the Houston Fire Department as a pipe & ladderman and proudly served as the head of the Fireman's Union.
Chief Perino requested no service, flowers, or donations.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
