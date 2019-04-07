Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Alief Community Church 4137 G. St. Houston , TX View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Branch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Phillip Branch

Jesus tenderly took our beloved daddy, J. Phil Branch of Briarcliff, TX, to heaven on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Phil was born on November 6, 1932 in Henderson, TX to Joseph Benjamin Branch and Anna Maude Phillips Branch. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Adrien Branch, his son, Clark Landon Branch, and his parents.

Phil is survived by children Kimberly Davidge and husband Ron, Kelly Starr, Stacey Bradshaw and husband Garlan, Mark Wheat and wife Lynda, and Lesa Wheat; grandchildren Troy Ben Starr, Cooper Scott, James Williams, and Leslie Wheat; great granddaughter Randiegh Starr; and his siblings Dr. T. Coe Branch of Plainview, TX, Clair Branch of Houston, TX, and Clelia (CB) Sonntag of San Antonio, TX.

Phil's accomplishments were many, especially in the realm of athletics. He was an all star athlete in all high school sports. After graduation, he was scouted to play football by many colleges including West Point, but his heart pumped burnt orange for his beloved UT Longhorns. As a Longhorn guard, he was an All American, All Southwest Conference, 90 minute man, and a celebrated special team kicker.

After college, he was scouted by numerous NFL teams such as the Chicago Bears, NY Giants, and the Philadelphia Eagles where he was their 9th round, 105th overall draft pick in 1954. His time with the Eagles was cut short when he was drafted into the US Army by General I.D. White who requested that he play football for the Army for two years. He then went on to play for Canada's Saskatchewan Roughriders as a guard in 1956.

Phil was a passionate outdoorsman and excelled in just about anything he set his mind to. He loved hunting, fishing, and was a scratch golfer. He was President of the Houston Golf Association in 1975 and worked as the Golf Pro at Del Rio's San Felipe Country Club. He was also active in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Phil's faith in Jesus Christ was the most important thing in his life. Over the years, he served on numerous church committees and as a deacon. He was especially impacted by the Walk to Emmaus and loved the weekly Bible Study with his fellow brothers from the group. He and Adrien were faithful in their daily devotional studies and shared their love for Jesus Christ with their children.

A Celebration of Life, followed by food and fellowship, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Alief Community Church, 4137 G. St., Houston TX, 77072 (281-498-7450).

Phil will be laid to rest in Walnut Springs, TX at a later date, next to his sweetheart Adrien.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alief Community Church at P.O. Box 56, Alief, TX 77411, in Phil's honor. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019