Joseph "Jody" Henry Pratt

1973-2019

Joseph Henry Pratt died on February 17, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Huntington's Disease. Jody was born as a wonderful surprise ten years after his closest sibling on October 17, 1973, to Peter Evans Pratt (deceased) and Anne Winterbotham Pratt. He went to The Kinkaid School where he played football, soccer and competed on the track and field team and was a National Merit Scholar. Jody graduated from The Plan II Honors Program at the University of Texas in 1996, where he was a Silver Spur and a member of the SAE Fraternity following in his dad's footsteps. He went on to earn a degree from the South Texas School of Law.

Jody was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was athletic, handsome, popular, and intelligent beyond belief. His extremely tight knit group of friends was with him through the end, a testament to what a very special person he was. We will all miss his great smile.

Jody is survived by his mother, Anne Pratt, his nephews, Travis Bashaw, Shreve Pratt, Fletcher Pratt, and nieces, Alyxx Pratt and Mason Clelland and her husband, Lane Clelland. He was preceded in death by his dad, Peter, brothers Scott and Pito, and sister Kim. He also leaves his wonderful friends, Sinahi and Raul Gonzalez, Stephney Fontenot, Yvette Arredondo and his Assisting Angels Janet Agbaje, Fisayo Lawal, Maria Nnowi, and Iffy Owoh, all of whom made him laugh in spite of his situation.

Huntington's Disease (HD) is an inherited dominant genetic disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It is a wholly unfair disease with no treatment and no cure. Our family has been decimated by this horrible disorder. We are ready for the day that HD does not win.

Friends are invited to attend a memorial service Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 3:00 in the afternoon at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 2450 River Oaks Blvd, Houston, TX 77019. There will be a private subsequent interment at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock at a later date.

Honorary Pall Bearers include Doak Brown, Rob Christy, Chris Fort, Ralph Hull, Sam Pitts, Lee Staley, Rob Wilkins, and Will Withers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to either the HDSA Center of Excellence at University of Texas Health Science Center, 6410 Fannin, Suite 1014, Houston TX 77030 c/o Erin Furr-Stimming MD, or the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or www.hdsa.org.