Joseph Reilly
Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Cecilia Catholic Church 11720 Joan of Arc Drive Houston , TX

Joseph Francis Reilly, Jr.
1928 - 2019

1928-2019

Joseph Francis Reilly, Jr., 90, of Houston died peacefully at home on April, 15, 2019.

If you ever met Joe Reilly, you never forgot him. His charm, wit and energy were infectious. Joe had an innate curiosity, which was buoyed by voracious reading and created a level of empathy that few possess. He was a welcoming, calm spirit.

Born September 22, 1928 in New York City, son of Adelaide Makens Reilly and Joseph Francis Reilly, he moved with his family to Houston in 1938. He attended Reagan High School in the Houston Heights and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He went on to study engineering at Rice University. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering in 1948.

He served in the U.S. Navy on active duty as an ensign from 1951-1953 during the Korean War aboard the USS Estes. He began his Naval reserve duty in 1953, participating in the Military Sealift Command, and he went on to become commanding officer of the Houston chapter of the U.S. Naval Reserve. He retired as a captain in 1988. His Naval service resonated with him throughout his life, even to the point of naming the family dog Anchors.

Joe was a lifelong supporter of Rice University. He served as President of Rice Engineering Alumni, President of the Association of Rice Alumni, was a reunion chairman for the Class of '48, and a member of Rice Honors Committee. In 1977, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award from Rice Engineering Alumni; in 1988, he was awarded the Meritorious Service Award from Rice; in 1997, Joe was awarded the Outstanding Engineering Alumnus Award from Rice Engineering Alumni.

Joe was the founder and president of Industrial Handling Engineers from 1953 to 2003, serving clients around the world. While running IHE, he helped numerous fortune 500 companies to become Fortune 100 companies and small companies to be more successful by improving their operations. For over 50 years he impacted the lives of hundreds of employees. Those who were educated and mentored by what was called "the School of Reilly" went on to be very successful on their own. A great company is one that no one wants to leave, and IHE had very long-tenured employees because of the family environment.

He was active in the Houston community, devoting time and energy to various causes. He was a board member of Houston Public Media's KUHT and KUHF, was a member of the Westside/Memorial Healthcare Coalition - devoted to improving healthcare access and quality in the Spring Branch area of Houston. He also served as a precinct chairman for the Harris County Democratic Party which could be a lonely job in his particular neighborhood.

Joe was a devout Catholic and was instrumental in the creation of Holy Name Retreat Center in Houston, serving as chair of the board for its construction and he was a regular presence there. He represented The Passionists at a national level, was a member of the planning committee for the St. Cecilia Parish, and was sure to seek out the local Catholic church even while on family vacations – to the chagrin of his children.

Joe was passionate about fishing, being on the water, sailing, custom kid-driven home projects, Catholicism, scouting, and spending time with his family and friends. He was blessed with a unique perspective on life, had a quick Irish wit, and a one of a kind sense of humor. He will be remembered as a man with great integrity, Irish charm, and unwavering kindness.

Joe will be greatly missed by his family: his wife of 51 years, Sidney McLeland Reilly, his children Joe Reilly and wife Beth Coats Reilly, Don Reilly and his wife Lori Duke Reilly, Elaine Reilly Whitley and her husband Alan Akin, Matt Reilly and his wife Jennifer Orr; grandchildren, Kate, Maddie, Margo, Luke, Liam, Brooke, Rebecca, Andrew, Quinn, and Maurice; caregivers Rosalinda Arvizu and Yuridia Gamez.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Joseph F and Adelaide M Reilly Memorial Endowed Scholarship at University of St. Thomas and Houston Food Bank.

Friends are invited to the Funeral Mass on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Drive. Houston, TX 77024 with Rev. Francis M. Macatangay, Rev. Carl Anthony Tenhundfeld and Most Reverend Vincent M. Rizzotto, D.D.,J.C.L. concelebrating, a Reception will following in the Community Center at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Published in Houston Chronicle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019