Joseph Stephens
1958 - 2020
Joseph Allan Stephens
1958-2020
Joseph Allan Stephens, 62, a native Houstonian, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2020. Joseph was a man of God, a loving husband and devoted father. He had a twinkle in his eye that brought joy to all who knew him. He graduated from Lamar High School in 1976. He worked for more than 46 years in the retail industry. He was a classic car, and tech enthusiast. He is preceded in death by his father Delbert and brother CMDR Michael, US Navy. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline; his mother Allean; his children Katie, Ethan and David and their mother Debra; siblings Shirley, Carol and Curtis; and extended family including many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and step children. A private memorial is being held for family Wednesday, July 1 at West University Baptist Church. He will be interred at Forest Park Westheimer. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in his name to a worthy organization.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 2, 2020.
