Joseph Studak
Joseph W. Studak
1922-2020
Joseph William ("JW" or "Stu") Studak passed away on July 26, 2020, four days before his 98th birthday. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 30, 1922 to Joseph William Studak and Mary Vukobratic Studak. He and his younger sister, Mary, were first generation children of Croatian immigrants.
JW grew up in Detroit, and the family struggled during the great depression; however, Detroit's car culture and industrial might were a major influence in JW's life. He attended Cass Technical High School that focused on educating future automotive engineers. He was hoping for a career at Chrysler Automotive, but dropped out of school to help support his family. With the specter of WWII looming, JW joined the early war effort working in a variety of machinist jobs.
In 1943, JW volunteered for the Michigan Guard to prepare for military service. The military needed pilots and navigators, and JW's scores and aptitudes qualified him for navigational (NAV) training. He graduated in 1945 and decided to make the military a career. He flew missions to China, Japan, the Philippines and East Africa before assignment to the Berlin Airlift in 1948. Along the way, he completed his GED and began taking college classes as time and location permitted.
In 1951 he met and married Frances Brown at Randolph Air Force base in San Antonio, TX. They lived all over the country before settling in Texas in 1963 following a transfer to Abilene. JW graduated from McMurry College in Abilene and retired from the Air Force in 1967 as Lt. Colonel. The family then moved to Austin so JW could attend Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, where he received a master's degree in Government.
JW began a second career with the Austin Independent School District teaching at McCallum, Johnston, and Anderson High Schools until his retirement in 1988. He was a lifelong learner and placed a high value on education.
JW stayed active and engaged all his life. He started playing racquetball in his forties and played well into his eighties. He belonged to a racquetball club in Austin and won many local, state, and national tournaments. He was an enthusiastic member of the Saturday morning Democratic roundtable in northwest Austin. JW was an active member and officer in both the China-Burma-India Veterans and Berlin Airlift Veterans associations. In 2009, he was interviewed for the Voices of Veterans Oral History Program sponsored by the Texas Veteran's Land Board.
JW was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Frances Brown Studak. He is survived by their three children: Cathryn Studak (Christopher) of San Antonio, TX; Donna Studak Scullin (Patrick) of Atlanta, GA; and Joseph W. Studak (Monique) of Houston, TX; and two grandsons, Matthew Scullin and Jack Scullin.
The family wants to thank the staff at Heartis Clear Lake and Family Tree Houston for their excellent and compassionate care during his last two years.
JW's memorial service will be held at the Houston National Cemetery on August 28th at 12:30 p.m. He will be interred next to his wife at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Houston National Cemetery
8 entries
August 21, 2020
I clearly remember hearing him talk about the Berlin Airlift. He was a great educator. I see that Mr Varela posted some fond memories of Mr Studak. You too were a wonderful teacher. We were all very fortunate to attend Anderson while you folks were on staff. Great memories.
Joel Russell
Student
August 21, 2020
I had Mr. Studak for history class in 1988-89. He made history come alive in the classroom and found a way to connect with students that was phenomenal. I have always held him high in my own personal best of the best for teachers category. And, what a life he led, I can still remember his stories about his part in the Berlin Airlift. I also remember one student questioning the extent of the holocaust and how bad it was. His response was to have us sit through the BBC movies showing the liberation. The video clips are forever etched in my brain. But the videos and Mr. Studak’s passion for teaching also made it apparent Mr. Studak wanted to make good citizens out of his students who understood the good and bad of humanity, learned from it, and tried not to repeat past mistakes. I also had the opportunity to interact with Mr. Studak at MOAA meetings I attended with my parents. Mr. Studak was always gracious and interesting to talk to at these meeting. Mr. Studak formed my perception of this world in so many important ways leading in part to my pursuing law as a career. I am forever grateful for him as a teacher and I am truly sorry for his loss.
Rebecca M Rabago
Student
August 21, 2020
I had Mr. Studak for history class in high school. He was one of the most entertaining and compelling teachers I ever had, so much so that I can still quote some of his phrases and lessons 35 years later. I was glad that he lived such a long and interesting life and he will very much be missed.
Shai Tsur
Student
August 21, 2020
I had Mr. Studak for Government the year before he retired. Over the years his name would come up when reminiscing with friends from high school. He was passionate about what he taught and it resonated with his students. Condolences to his family.
Rachael Blake-Shoquist
AHS Class of 87
Rachael Shoquist
Student
August 21, 2020
Mr. Studak was my high school world history and government teacher and was always a positive influence on me during my high school education. I am proud to say I was in one of his last, if not the last, government courses he taught at Anderson High School, as he retired in 1988, the year I graduated. He had a way of being able to help you see not just history, but what was going on behind the scenes, so to speak, at the time important events were playing out. He also had two special mantras he liked to share and I still use them to this day: "War without profit is stupid" and "Let greed be your guide." He said in most cases, these can be applied to the decisions made throughout history by everyone from the Crusades to Genghis Khan to Queen Elizabeth I and on and on through the modern day. Mr. Studak, thank you for being a great teacher, a great person, a veteran, a mentor and a role model for a life well lived. RIP sir. You have more than earned it.
Lew Cohn
Student
August 21, 2020
I attended Anderson High and was fortunate to learn from JW. “Absolute power corrupts absolutely” is the quote that has stuck with me. I remember his passionate teaching style that enveloped the room, stirring up excitement in my fellow students.
My sincere condolences to his family.
Alison Lewis
August 21, 2020
Mr. Studak was one of the most memorable teachers from my high school years. He was passionate about his subject (history... but especially US history!).
I most remember his penchant for grabbing his wallet out of his back pocket, waving it wildly in the air, and yelling, "War is money!"
His class was always entertaining.
Mr. Studak, you had a profound impact on many of your students' lives. Rest in peace, sir.
Kristi Naylor Simpson
Student
August 20, 2020
JW and I taught at Anderson HS in the social studies dept. I always enjoyed hearing about his military experiences
Being a veteran also, I always looked forward to greeting jw at the veterans day parade...that's where I last saw him. Rest in piece jw and sincere condolences to his family.
David Varela
Coworker
