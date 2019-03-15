Home

Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive
Houston, TX
Joseph A. Vodvarka
1932-2019
The exemplary life of Joe Vodvarka will be honored at a graveside service scheduled for Friday, April 5th, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038. Joe was proud of his military service during the Korean War, and, later in life, as a hospital volunteer for 24 years in Katy TX. A Chicago native, Joe maintained a lifelong love for the Chicago Cubs, and was happy to have lived long enough to see them win a World Series. Preceding him in death was his former wife Marilyn and daughter Gail. He is survived by his sons Joe and Andy, daughter Jennifer, and siblings Don, Pat, Jim, and Judy.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2019
