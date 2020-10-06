1/1
Joseph Whalen
1937 - 2020
Joseph T. Whalen was born in Manhattan, New York to Joseph and Mary Whalen on January 26, 1937. He went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2020.
Joe grew up in the Bronx and attended Fordham Preparatory School before going on to graduate from the City College of New York. He worked full time and attended night school in order to earn his college degree before embarking upon a lifelong career at Exxon Chemical. He retired after 43 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed reading, duck hunting, golf and working in the garage. Some of his projects included bookshelves, a mailbox stand and a grandfather clock kit. He had a fondness for history and knew the answer to anything you could possibly ask him! He also enjoyed grilling and never turned down a good steak. His motto was "Im Himmel gibt's kein Bier" so you can be assured a cold beer accompanied that steak.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his children, Laura Clarke and husband, John of Sugar Land, TX.; Joseph Whalen and wife, Stephanie of Austin, TX.; Diane Danilov and husband, Steve of Cypress, TX.; and Teresa Rowan and husband, Steven of Cypress, TX. Grandpa Joe will be greatly missed by his ten grandchildren, William "Reagan" Clarke, Bryce Danilov, Joseph Clarke, Mia Clarke, Matthew Rowan, Brayden Danilov, Michael Rowan, Katherine Whalen, Mark Rowan and Julia Whalen. He adored every one of them.
Joe was a devout Catholic, beloved father, loyal son and generous man. He was always willing to give a helping hand and enjoyed being of service to others. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Saint John Vianney Catholic church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, Texas 77079. The burial will follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit josephjearthman.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020.
