Joseph Frederick White

1929-2019

Joseph Frederick White, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was born July 23, 1929 in Chattanooga, TN. He was the 5th child of Thomas Fleetwood White and Julia Mary Etta Underwood. All six of his siblings have proceeded him in death. He lost his mother at age 7 and father at age 14. The children raised each other with the help of a very special Aunt Maude and Uncle Levi Underwood. His siblings Avelene, Ira, James, Walter, Ruby and Syble all worked hard to stay together.

Joe was Honorably Discharged from the US Navy in 1952 and from the US Army in April 1955. Determined to receive his college degree he moved to Houston, working for Cameron Co. and attending night school. After his graduation from the University of Houston he worked at DCAA as an auditor and later at Rice University, where he worked for 20 years, ending his career as a CPA in the Treasurer's Office. It was at Rice that he met the love of his life, Mary Ruth. They were united in marriage on November 16, 1980 with Joe gaining a wife and daughter Sherry in one day. For 38 years Joe and Mary Ruth have lovingly shared each other's dreams and ambitions and always working together as a team.

He was an active member of the Houston Optimist Club, Arabia Shrine Temple, and an endowed member in the Houston Scottish Rite, Houston Masonic Lodge #1189 and Houston Ransford Chapter #135, OES serving as Worthy Patron with his daughter in 1990-91. He served in many positions with these organizations devoted to helping others. He felt that all good men should lead a life of service to others which leads to true happiness. He instilled these virtues in his family and those around him. He was the only true Dad to Sherry helping her reach her dreams by being the Best Dad ever. He was thrilled to finally have a son-in-law Mark Dieckmann and to whom he lovingly gave his daughter. His pride and joy were his two grandsons, Jedidiah Dieckmann and Joshua Dieckmann. They fondly remember playing with him in his red truck as children. He was always there at all their life events, cheering them on and now he is their guardian angel as they try to live a life of service like their grandfather. He lived his life with pride and worked hard to be the best man he could be, now it is time for him to receive his rewards in heaven for being a good man!

Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00PM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home 4525 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX 77401. Funeral Service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home. Interment will follow at San Felipe De Austin Cemetery, San Felipe, TX.

