Joseph "Jay" Wilson
1976-2020
"May your peace come from the joy we've shared."
Mr. Joseph "Jay" Wilson entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2020.
His life will be honored and celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
In God's care, he leaves his loving family, loyal friends and supportive work family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 11, 2020.