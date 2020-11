Josephine Lopez1924-2020Josephine Lopez of Houston, TX, died of COVID-19 at the age of 96 on November 5, 2020.Visitation will be from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm with a Chapel Service at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Advantage Funeral Home, 7010 Chetwood, Houston, TX 77081. Internment will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Houston National Cemetery at 11:00 am. The complete obituary can be viewed at www.AdvantageHoustonFunerals.com