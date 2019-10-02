Home

Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Josephine Fitzgerald
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Tomball, TX
Josephine Mattie Wetuski Fitzgerald


1928 - 2019
Josephine Mattie Wetuski Fitzgerald Obituary
Josephine Mattie Wetuski Fitzgerald
1928-2019
Josephine Mattie Wetuski Fitzgerald passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1928 in Dobbin, Texas. After a 28 year career at Exxon Chemical Americas she retired and moved to Tomball, Texas with her husband Eugene.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, her brother Archie, her son Ronald Eugene, and her granddaughter Jessica Rachel Fitzgerald. Josephine is survived by her sister Alma Smith, sons Larry Wayne Fitzgerald, Robert James Fitzgerald and partner Linda Hagan, granddaughters Elissa Michelle Fitzgerald Mazza and husband Brian Mazza, Kristina Brooke Fitzgerald Baldridge and husband Noah Baldridge, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Klein Funeral Home, Tomball, Texas from 5:00 pm – 6:00pm with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, and a celebration Mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Tomball, Texas at 11:30 am on October 3, 2019. Interment will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
