Josephine Camarda McLeod

1926-2019

Josephine Camarda McLeod, "Jo", 92, born on May 27, 1926, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home in Sugar Land, Texas. Daughter of Josephine and Gaspar Camarda, Jo was born and raised in Houston's East End until her marriage, moving to Sugar Land in 1963. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Hayward ("Mac") McLeod; son Michael; sisters Vera Robinson and Joanne Hanson, and brother Nathan Camarda; grandchildren Haley Ilgen and great-granddaughter Leighton; Mitch McLeod and great-grandson Tyler Vincent McLeod; Daniel McLeod; and Tobias McLeod. She was predeceased by son Vincent. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her wit, her love, her home, and her kitchen. She was truly taken from us too soon. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner for 57 years, 705 St. Theresa Boulevard, Sugar Land Texas 77498, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow at the Parish Community Center. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019