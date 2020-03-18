Home

Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:30 PM
Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
View Map

Josephine (Jo) Rhodes


1938 - 2020
Josephine (Jo) Rhodes Obituary
Josephine (Jo) Rhodes
1938-2020
Josephine (Jo) Rhodes a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 she was 81 years old. She was born May 27, 1938 in Houston to Joe and Vencie Ferraro. She enjoyed working in her yard and being with her family. Her hobbies were scrapbooking, genealogy, supporting the Astros and listening to country music, George Jones was her favorite. She is survived by her son, Kevin Rhodes; 2 grandchildren, Meghin and Marcus Rhodes; 1 great-granddaughter, Adriana Reed and brother, Carl "Brother" Ferraro and wife, Cindy; along with niece, Courtney Gardner and husband, John and other family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Vencie Ferraro, her husband who was to love of her life, Harry Rhodes and her nephew, Carlo "Indian" Ferraro. Funeral services will be held 2:30pm, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with burial following. Visitation will be held starting at 1:30pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020
