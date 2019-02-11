|
|
Josephine C. Rodriguez
1949-2019
Josephine C. Rodriguez, 69, entered eternal rest on February 8, 2019. She was born December 21, 1949 in Houston, Texas. Josephine attended and graduated from Jeff Davis High School. On September 14, 1968, she married the love of her life, Jimmie Rodriguez.
Visitation for family and friends will begin Tuesday, February 12th from 6pm-9pm with a Rosary beginning at 7pm at Brookside Funeral Home. You may visit the funeral home's website for additional service information.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2019