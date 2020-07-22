Josephine Ybarra1918-2020Josephine Guido Santiago Ybarra 102 passed away peacefully at home on Friday , July 17, 2020 in the presence of family. She was born in Houston Texas on January 6 ,1918 to Simon Guido and Francis Rodriguez in what is now the Piney Point area off what is now Westheimer. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 75 years Ysidro G. Ybarra and son Roy Ybarra . She is survived by sons Isidor and wife Naomi of Porter, Richard and wife Diane of Kingwood and David and wife Rosemary of Spring. Grandchildren Renei Sewell ,Anthony Ybarra, Ricky Ybarra, Kimberly Sheinwald, Gabrielle Simoneaux, John David Ybarra, Michael Ybarra , Brandon Alexander Ybarra, Sabrina Reyna, Edward Ybarra, and Rodney Ybarra. 24 Great Grandchildren and 3 great great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom took pride in the accomplishments of her immediate family as well as those of her extended family. She always enjoyed visits by her nieces and nephews and the lucky ones remember the welcome and enjoyment of great food. Mom came from a time when visitors were welcome and fed during their visit because in the early days of Houston there were not many restaurants . Mom was the epitome of self confidence as she participated in parent clubs in support of her sons. Mom was like many Moms of her generation in that she sacrificed and lived for her sons. She leaves behind 5 generations of memories for her descendants to cherish. Due to Covid 19 service will be limited to 50 people. Her sons will hold a celebration of her life on her next Birthday for friends and family with more details forthcoming.