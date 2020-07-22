1/1
Josephine Ybarra
1918 - 2020
Josephine Ybarra
1918-2020
Josephine Guido Santiago Ybarra 102 passed away peacefully at home on Friday , July 17, 2020 in the presence of family. She was born in Houston Texas on January 6 ,1918 to Simon Guido and Francis Rodriguez in what is now the Piney Point area off what is now Westheimer. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 75 years Ysidro G. Ybarra and son Roy Ybarra . She is survived by sons Isidor and wife Naomi of Porter, Richard and wife Diane of Kingwood and David and wife Rosemary of Spring. Grandchildren Renei Sewell ,Anthony Ybarra, Ricky Ybarra, Kimberly Sheinwald, Gabrielle Simoneaux, John David Ybarra, Michael Ybarra , Brandon Alexander Ybarra, Sabrina Reyna, Edward Ybarra, and Rodney Ybarra. 24 Great Grandchildren and 3 great great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom took pride in the accomplishments of her immediate family as well as those of her extended family. She always enjoyed visits by her nieces and nephews and the lucky ones remember the welcome and enjoyment of great food. Mom came from a time when visitors were welcome and fed during their visit because in the early days of Houston there were not many restaurants . Mom was the epitome of self confidence as she participated in parent clubs in support of her sons. Mom was like many Moms of her generation in that she sacrificed and lived for her sons. She leaves behind 5 generations of memories for her descendants to cherish. Due to Covid 19 service will be limited to 50 people. Her sons will hold a celebration of her life on her next Birthday for friends and family with more details forthcoming.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
4 entries
July 22, 2020
Mrs. Ybarra was one of the most positive influences in my life. She always extended love. She will always be remembered for her graciousness and hospitality when visiting her, always having food or dessert ready for you. I think I learned to love coffee with her simply because she brewed the best! I was privileged in my lifetime getting to know and love Mrs. Ybarra. My prayers and thoughts go to David, Richard and Isidor and their respective families. Please find comfort knowing she is reunited with her beloved husband, son and visiting again with my mom and dad. Love to you in Christ Jesus.
Cynthia Rocha
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our sincere condolences from
Abel & Theresa Rocha and Family
Abel J Rocha
July 22, 2020
She was like a 2and Mom growing up. A true Lady indeed. Always remember the visits.
Abel J. Rocha
Friend
July 21, 2020
This was a special Aunt to me, I met her when I worked at Foley's downtown after school and we worked together. She asked me of i had a boyfriend and I said yes. She asked me his name and I said Gilbert Duran, she asked if I had a picture of him and I showed it to her and she said that is my nephew. She use to tell people at fame function whe I would take my mom in law Juanita that she knew me before anyone else which a big smile. She was such a sweet women and I loved working with her. May she rest in peace
Gloria Duran
Family
