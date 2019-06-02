Joshua Layne Yeoman

1985-2019

Joshua Layne Yeoman was born on the 6th of July 1985, and left us on Thursday, the 28th of May 2019, at the age of 33.

Josh was a unique bird. From the day that Josh could walk and talk, he did not encounter or know a stranger. Regardless of where he was, or what he was doing, anytime that he entered a new place, he would not leave until he met everyone in the room. Josh had Down syndrome but he never let it cause a problem that he could not overcome.

Josh was a charming guy. He was able to circumvent every security system in every stadium that he has ever been in. Last year at a UH football game he was observed on the football field walking around with all of the players, because he wanted to talk to Major Applewhite. On another occasion, he was in the parking lot of the UH stadium when he got separated from his family who contacted the police to report him missing. The family was told that Josh was already in the stadium upstairs in a private suite.

Josh worked at the HEART Program which taught him job skills by working concession stands at events such as the Houston Open, Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show, Rockets and Texans games, July 4th Stars over Houston, Houston Marathon and Super Bowl. Josh also had an ear for music. He could play the guitar and piano. No idea where he learned or how. He was just a natural. He even auditioned for America's Got Talent with his singing.

Josh was so proud of his family and was interested in learning about his ancestors. He often spoke of his grandfather, Papoo, and his military service in the Army Air Force and his other grandfather, Coach Bill Yeoman, who had military duty after graduating from West Point.

Josh lived life to the max. He was the most outgoing, caring and loving person to anyone who was blessed knowing him and was known for his wonderful hugs. Josh was like the autumn trees in Colorado that he often visited. There are just so many beautiful views of Josh but it is hard to distinguish which is the most magnificent because they all are.

The family wants to thank MD Anderson Cancer Center and Houston Hospice for the care that was given to Josh during his illness.

Josh is survived by his mother, Ellen; his brother, Lander; his sister, Audrey; his dad, Gary; his other mom, Sherri; his maternal grandmother, Nonnie; and paternal grandfather, Coach Bill Yeoman; and all of his aunts and uncles and cousins who so loved Josh.

Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Josh during a reception to be held from six until eight o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 6th of June, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to the HEART Program at 6717 Stuebner Airline Rd., Suite 207, Houston TX, 77091, or www.HEARTProgram.org.

