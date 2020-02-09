|
Josiah "Josh" Quincy Hamilton
1968-2020
Josiah ""Josh"" Quincy Hamilton, age 51, died peacefully on February 3, 2020 in the presence of his wife, family and friends at Houston Hospice after a valiant battle with brain cancer. His illness never once broke his spirit, gentle kindness, courage, or his gratitude for each day.
Josh was born in Washington D.C. on August 1, 1968 to Pettigrew and Antoinette Hamilton. He graduated from the University of Nebraska and Cornell Law School. Josh had a long and successful career as an associate general counsel for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. As past chair of the Computer & Technology Section of the State Bar of Texas, he was awarded a Certificate of Merit presented by the State Bar of Texas Board of Directors and past presidents for outstanding contributions to the legal profession. Josh was a talented musician, entrepreneur, software developer, world traveler, and mentor to many.
Josh was a loving and devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife and life partner of over 30 years, Jane Elizabeth Hamilton, their three children, Bethany, Josiah, and Sophia, his mother, son-in-law, Abhi Bhat, daughter-in-law, Meredith, sister, Sarah, two nieces, and one nephew.
The memorial service following a private family burial will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas, 77002. A reception will follow immediately.
Gifts in Josh's memory may be given to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2020