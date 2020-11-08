1/1
Joy Harkleroad
1941 - 2020
Joy Asalie (Hubbard) Harkleroad
1941-2020
Joy Asalie Harkleroad, 79 of Seabrook, TX entered into eternal life Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born February 16, 1941 in Lamesa, TX she was the daughter of Fred and Laurie Hubbard and was raised in Cotton Center, TX. Joy was predeceased by her parents and loving husband, E.W. Harkleroad. She is survived by her daughter Cyressa Harkleroad of Seabrook, TX; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Tom Sullivan of Friendswood, TX; grandson Sean Sullivan and Jennifer Siete of Webster, TX and great grandchildren Layden and Annora Sullivan of Webster, TX. Also surviving her are nieces and nephews and a host of friends that were considered family. Joy will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, great grandmother, cousin, aunt and trusted friend. The family is grateful for the wonderful support their mother received from Griswold Home Care. Your compassion and expertise is deeply appreciated.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park East Funeral Home
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
2813323111
November 7, 2020
She will truly be missed. Joy was a very sweet lady , love to talk, she would sit by me at our family gatherings. She loved her great grandchildren. Glad I had a chance to meet her. God bless her may she RIP
Margie Gonzalez
Family
