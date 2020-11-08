Joy Asalie (Hubbard) Harkleroad1941-2020Joy Asalie Harkleroad, 79 of Seabrook, TX entered into eternal life Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born February 16, 1941 in Lamesa, TX she was the daughter of Fred and Laurie Hubbard and was raised in Cotton Center, TX. Joy was predeceased by her parents and loving husband, E.W. Harkleroad. She is survived by her daughter Cyressa Harkleroad of Seabrook, TX; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Tom Sullivan of Friendswood, TX; grandson Sean Sullivan and Jennifer Siete of Webster, TX and great grandchildren Layden and Annora Sullivan of Webster, TX. Also surviving her are nieces and nephews and a host of friends that were considered family. Joy will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, great grandmother, cousin, aunt and trusted friend. The family is grateful for the wonderful support their mother received from Griswold Home Care. Your compassion and expertise is deeply appreciated.