Klein Funeral Home - Champions
16131 Champion Forest Drive
Klein, TX 77379
(281) 320-2674
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Champions
16131 Champion Forest Drive
Klein, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Champion Forest Baptist Church chapel
Joy Knight Obituary
Joy Marie Knight
1928-2019
Joy Marie Knight, 91, passed away on February 14, 2019 in Tomball, TX. She was a retired elementary teacher and long time member of Livingston First Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the Klein Funeral Home - Champions on Sunday, 2/17/19, from 4-6 pm and the funeral service will take place on Monday, 2/18/19 at 10:00 in the Champion Forest Baptist Church chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Livingston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019
