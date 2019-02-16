|
|
Joy Marie Knight
1928-2019
Joy Marie Knight, 91, passed away on February 14, 2019 in Tomball, TX. She was a retired elementary teacher and long time member of Livingston First Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the Klein Funeral Home - Champions on Sunday, 2/17/19, from 4-6 pm and the funeral service will take place on Monday, 2/18/19 at 10:00 in the Champion Forest Baptist Church chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Livingston.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2019