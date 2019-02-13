Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapels & Cemeteries
3900 B.F. Terry Boulevard
Rosenberg, TX 77471
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith United Methodist Church
Richmond, TX
View Map
Joyce Barrows Obituary
Joyce M. Barrows
1935-2019
Joyce M. Barrows, 83, of Richmond, Texas passed away on February 10, 2019. She was born on August 5, 1935 in Bottineau, North Dakota to Elmer and Ruth (Volker) Jacques.
Joyce was the CFO of Bluebonnet Nutrition in Sugar Land, TX which is the family business. She was a long-time member of Faith United Methodist Church in Richmond. Her favorite past times were collecting dolls and perusing garage sales. She was very active and enjoyed swimming and working out several times a week. This loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Joyce is preceded in death by two of her siblings, Duane Jacques and Gail Smithsted.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert (Bob) Barrows; children, Bob (Mindy), Steve and Gary; sister, Judy Steineke; grandchildren, Chris Barrows (Crissy), Colton Barrows, Hunter Barrows, Chrissy Sweeney, Brittany Keller (Matt) Aaron Whitacre (Lindsey), Kenneth Whitacre (Amy), and Taylor Whitacre; great grandchildren, Trinity Barrows, Elliot, Levi, Frederick and George Keller, and Gracie Whitacre; along with extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in the State Room of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church in Richmond with burial following at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
