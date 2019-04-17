Houston Chronicle Obituaries
|
Joyce Bartlett Obituary
Joyce S. Bartlett
1927-2019
Joyce S. Bartlett, born December 12, 1927 in Waco, Texas to Hal and Frances Shelton, died on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Bartlett.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Kloc and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Lindsey Kloc Freeman, and her husband, Miles, and Erin Kloc; sister-in-law, Joanne Bartlett and nieces Kathy and Amy and their respective families; cousins, Jack Diamond and his family, and Charles Sikes and his family.
Joyce lived the remainder of her life in Austin, Texas after she moved from Houston in 2012. She loved bingo, bowling, and was an avid sports fan.
A reception with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Joseph J. Earthman Generations, 234 Westcott Street in Houston, Texas.
Joyce will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2019
