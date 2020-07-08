Joyce Romig Capobianco

1944-2020

Joyce Romig Capobianco died peacefully on July 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Joyce was born on May 30, 1944 in Key West Florida to Jean and Sam Romig. She grew up in Uhrichsville, Ohio and later graduated from Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio. Joyce would start her career as a school teacher and later become a flight attendant with American Airlines.

Joyce met her future husband, David Capobianco, in California and they were married on June 21, 1975 in Ohio.. Their journey took them to Kingwood Tx, Slidell La, Midland Tx , and Mandeville La, before settling in The Woodlands Tx in 2011.

Joyce's life revolved around her family and friends. She was "best friends" with her daughters Katy Nesemeier and Kari Barber and her sister Patti Pittenger and loved them dearly. She cherished her grandchildren Sean Nesemeier, Ryan Nesemeier, Caroline Barber, and Anderson Barber. Her friends were life-long and many because of her genuine nature, her sincerity and thoughtfulness. She put others before herself always and will be missed by all who knew her.

Besides her daughters and grandchildren, she is survived by her husband David, her Sons-in Law Tim Nesemeier and Andy Barber, her sister Patti Pittenger and husband Emmett and a wonderful extended family. Rest in peace, Joyce.

A private family service will be held. In light of the current Covid environment, a Life Celebration service will be held at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to M D Anderson Cancer Center.



