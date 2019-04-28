Joyce Carson

1923-2019

Joyce Pauline Ott Carson was born on the 12th of April 1923, and died on Saturday, the 20th of April 2019.

Joyce was a trained opera singer who sang at many weddings, funerals, solos in churches, and even sang at her own wedding to her husband Richard Albert Carson of 45 years. At 18 she auditioned to sing with the Worcester Philharmonic Orchestra and won after competing with many mature voices in the community. At 20 she sung on WWII Navy ships entertaining the soldiers. She trained at the New England Conservatory of Music. One of her most prized times using her beautiful voice was going to Israel accompanying Dr. Charles Allen, First Methodist Church in Houston doing all the music for the tour of the Holy Land.

She was a loving wife and mother to three children. She was one who always put others first before herself and one always left better for having been with her. She was a member of the Opera Guild, PEO, volunteered at the Methodist Hospital Medical Center gift shop, conducted the Choraliers choir at the Bayou Manor for 30 years, taught preschool music at the Little Red Schoolhouse and Seeds of Learning School, taught vocal training at the Teltschick Music Studio and also taught vocal training classes at The University of Houston. Joyce led a very positive and rich life during her 96 years.

She leaves behind her son William Albert Carson, his wife Judith Kocurek Carson, her son Donald Richard Carson (deceased), her daughter Margery Carson Sergent, her husband Robert Byron Sergent Jr., four granddaughters, Kelley Carson Lamy, her husband James Peter Lamy, Dawn Carson Chandler, Kristen Hansen Jackson, her husband Travis Lowe Jackson, Katherine Anne Hansen, 5 great grandchildren Matthew, Camille, Vivian, Griffin and Everett. She will be greatly missed by many friends and family.

The family will gather for a private memorial service on the 20th of May.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed toward the Multiple Sclerosis foundation, 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.