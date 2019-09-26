Home

Mainland Funeral Home
2711 Texas Ave
LaMarque, TX 77568
(409) 938-8123
Joyce Carter
Joyce Carter


1927 - 2019
Joyce Carter Obituary
Joyce Elaine Carter
1927-2019
Joyce entered into eternal rest on September 22, 2019 after a brief illness and hospitalization at Harbor Hospice Center.
Joyce was born August 28, 1927 and married John Edward Carter on that same day in 1947. She worked as an Office Manager/Medical Assistant for Dr. James H. Pendleton, Jr. for more than 25 years and they maintained their life-long relationship until she passed.
She was preceded in death by her husband. John who passed away on August 11, 2011. She is survived by her children; Donald, Sandra (Thurman) Boggess, and Caryl (Roger) Wilson; grandchildren, Nikki (Erik) Brooks, Tromayne Boggess, Kristi (Ernest) Parker and five great-grandchildren; Trovaughn, Trovell, Trovarr, Asia, Zachary and Rayvon.
Services will held at HOPE Church Pearland, 4209 W. Broadway, Pearland, 77581 with Lane Tabernacle C.M.E. Church presiding over the services (Rev. Oscar Wiley, pastor).
Visitation will be from 10:00 am – 10:55am followed immediately by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
Interment to follow services at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2426 Cullen Blvd., Houston 77582; repast to follow at HOPE Church Youth & Activity Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
