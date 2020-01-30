|
|
Joyce Gaye Cole
1943-2020
Joyce Gaye Cole (Hoke) passed away on January 23, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born on February 3, 1943 to Thomas Rankin and Lorean Wright Hoke. Joyce grew up in Huntsville, Texas. She is survived by her husband Thomas Cole, daughter Amy Barile and granddaughter Stella. Joyce was proud to be a member and former "Commander in Chief" of the Descendants of Washington's Army at Valley Forge. (DVF), Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), a member of St. Luke's Methodist Church and teacher at Alief ISD and Woodville. She was an avid traveler, passionate historian, dedicated letter writer and fantastic cook. Joyce was a true lady who was loved and admired by all. She touched many lives with her kindness and generosity and she truly made the world a better and brighter place. Family and friends will gather at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 6856 Bellaire Blvd., on Friday January 31, 2020 from 5:00PM till 8:00PM. Funeral services will be held at Bays Chapel Methodist Church, Richards, Texas Saturday February 1, 2020 at 10:30AM.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020